We Can Be Heroes

I’ve been very fortunate throughout my career to have had the opportunity to meet all sorts of fascinating people from all walks of life. But one who is absolutely at the top of that list would be my friend and local resident, Erin Nahorny.

Several years ago I was looking for candidates to write about for the Telegram’s then-ongoing profile series “Community Champions,” when over the course of a few weeks I had like two-dozen people suggest her.

I got emails, I got phone calls — “You should profile Erin Nahorny.”

“OK,” I told myself. “I have to track this Erin down.”

So I got her phone number and we agreed to meet at Sammy’s Superheroes, 2002 23rd St. in Columbus, one July afternoon.

Let me just tell you, the story that came out of that interview remains one of my absolute favorites. You can read it on the Telegram’s website (tinyurl.com/mrx96fd5).

Nahorny is co-founder of Sammy’s Superheroes Foundation, a local nonprofit whose mission is to raise awareness and fund life-saving research for all types of childhood cancer.

The nonprofit was inspired by Nahorny’s son, Sam, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer years ago.

I bring this all up because September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The idea of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month was first introduced in 1990 in a presidential proclamation by then-President George H.W. Bush. On Sept. 26, 2019, September was officially recognized as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Cancer is the No. 1 cause of death by disease in children, yet only 4% of the federal cancer research budget is allocated toward childhood cancer, according to Sammy’s. Nebraska ranks third in incidence of childhood cancer — that’s alarming.

Sammy’s does a lot of great work, and there are opportunities to help their cause:

• Family and Friends Sunday Funday Golf Scramble 2022 — This 18-hole scramble will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Elks Country Club. Registration is active and limited to the first 36 teams signed up. There are also sponsorship opportunities available (due by Sept. 14).

• Glow Gold Omaha 2022 — This happens Sept. 18 at Village Pointe Toyota in Omaha. It will be a family friendly fun afternoon featuring virtual reality, a bounce house, face-painting, and food provided by PITCH.

Besides providing funds to supporting research for a cure, Sammy’s provides families care packages and information at diagnosis, emotional support throughout their journeys, and above all, HOPE.

To learn more, to donate and/or to get involved, visit sammyssuperheroes.org.

Let’s be heroes.