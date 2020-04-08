We deserve better
View Comments
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

We deserve better

{{featured_button_text}}

Replacement of Shell Creek Bridge on Monastery Road north of town project has evolved into one large fiasco. March 2019 the bridge washed out and not until August did actual construction-replacement begin, with anticipated completion date of late December. This date came and went, then the contractor walked off the job entirely Feb. 3 to work on a separate project near Wayne, returning to Platte County March 11. No prior notification was given, the crew just left.

Having attended several monthly Platte County Board meetings along with fellow taxpayers, various excuses and explanations have been given by our elected representatives as to why the delays continue. The question arises, who is in charge? Platte County or the contractor who left the job without explanation? How can six weeks pass (February-March) without one of our elected reps who we must trust, contacting the construction crew for answers? Will they be held responsible?

The residents north of Columbus have been extremely patient in waiting month after month to see this bridge re-open. Still, all indicators point to a lack of urgency on the part of those we put in office and those they hired to get this project completed! Those of us who live north of town have seen for ourselves the efficiency of government in action!

Mike Schwartzer

Columbus

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A strange month for us
Columnists

A strange month for us

What is it about March? March 2019 our City, County, and most of our state were dealing with the unbelievable onslaught of the floods. In Marc…

Staying ahead of the curve
Columnists

Staying ahead of the curve

Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) continues to spread across the country, and here in Nebraska, it has been spreading across the state. Nebraskans h…

Relief in a time of crisis
Columnists

Relief in a time of crisis

In a matter of just a few weeks, the outbreak of COVID-19 has upended how Nebraskans and all Americans are living their lives. Schools have cl…

Columnists

Commentary: My father's funeral is Friday and because of COVID-19, I can't go. But I will honor him all the same

My father's funeral is this Friday, but I won't be there. Just as I wasn't there with him in the intensive care unit a few weeks ago. Or at the nursing home where he returned to die. I can't get to Boston in time to attend his funeral. Massachusetts has imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on those entering the state. My father graduated from high school a semester early when he was 17 years old ...

Commentary: Trump's not the first president to face a deadly epidemic. But he may be the least suited for the task
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's not the first president to face a deadly epidemic. But he may be the least suited for the task

Donald Trump isn't the first U.S. president to face a deadly new pathogen that wreaks havoc on American life and the wider world. But he may be the least suited for the challenge, a judgment based on how a handful of his predecessors confronted these invisible and terrifying foes. George Washington's epidemic hit before he was president. In early 1777, he was trying to keep the American ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News