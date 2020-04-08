We deserve better

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Replacement of Shell Creek Bridge on Monastery Road north of town project has evolved into one large fiasco. March 2019 the bridge washed out and not until August did actual construction-replacement begin, with anticipated completion date of late December. This date came and went, then the contractor walked off the job entirely Feb. 3 to work on a separate project near Wayne, returning to Platte County March 11. No prior notification was given, the crew just left.

Having attended several monthly Platte County Board meetings along with fellow taxpayers, various excuses and explanations have been given by our elected representatives as to why the delays continue. The question arises, who is in charge? Platte County or the contractor who left the job without explanation? How can six weeks pass (February-March) without one of our elected reps who we must trust, contacting the construction crew for answers? Will they be held responsible?

The residents north of Columbus have been extremely patient in waiting month after month to see this bridge re-open. Still, all indicators point to a lack of urgency on the part of those we put in office and those they hired to get this project completed! Those of us who live north of town have seen for ourselves the efficiency of government in action!

Mike Schwartzer

Columbus

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0