We will carry on!

Growing up, I always just expected my family would be my family. I have so many memories of trips with my Mom and Dad, as well as my younger brother.

We moved all over the country together; we went to professional sports games and went on vacation. There were the trips to pumpkin patches, apple orchards and shopping malls in addition to many great nights around the dinner table.

I always assumed that’s just how it would be as I got older, only I’d bring home my wife and kids, and my brother would do the same.

But, that’s not how life goes. There are approximately 630,505 divorces in the U.S. annually based on 45 states and Washington D.C. reporting as of 2020, according to the Centers for Disease and Control. My family was part of this statistic.

But, this isn’t a sob story. I wasn’t a small child when my parents split. I found out about it right around the time I graduated college. I understood their reasoning, but it was still kind of tough.

A couple years later, my Dad began dating a woman named Rose and wanted me to meet her. I put it off for some time, because I just really wasn’t interested in meeting people my parents were dating.

But I finally relented and met my Dad’s then-girlfriend. I went into it immaturely, determined to find a reason to not like her.

“Nobody is going to be good enough for either one of my parents,” I told myself.

But, that’s not what happened. I actually found out I had a lot in common with Rose, and more importantly, saw how happy my Dad was with her.

My Dad and Rose married in 2013, and I remember thinking how weird it was I was a best man in my father’s wedding.

Fast forward almost a decade later, I’d like to think Rose and I are fairly close. This is someone who not only brings joy to my Dad, but my entire family.

I enjoy talking with her on the phone occasionally to catch up and hear about the different things she has going on, as well as sharing my own updates with her.

I always appreciate her advice and her generosity. I never have really referred to her as a stepmother simply because I was an adult when she came into my life. I would proudly say she is a strong parental influence, role model and family member.

Equally as important, she’s a grandparent to my two children. I’ve always appreciated she has respected my mother’s legacy after she passed away, but has continually loved my kids like they’re her own grandchildren. And that’s because they are her grandchildren.

Family is family, regardless of blood. My kids, in return, love and view her as their bonus grandparent.

My hope is she’s reading this, so I can tell her how much of a blessing she is to my life, my wife’s life and our children. And when you had your COVID scare a while back, I was worried I wouldn’t be able to share this with you. I’m thankful you came out of it OK.

I’ve always written about people I love and care about because I like to honor how they’ve influenced me, and it’s not always easy to just bring up face to face.

So Rose, this is for you.

I used to dislike the idea of stepparents and new forms of family, so I’m not going to put “step” on anything when referring to Rose. She’s just family.

I cherish the memories I have growing up, but I’m thankful for the family I have today and the new memories we will create.

Blended families can be strange. In some instances, I still am getting used to it. But, having any form of family in our lives is something we must never take for granted.

Thank you, Rose, for being a terrific addition to our family.