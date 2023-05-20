Dear Class of 2023,

You did it! Congratulations! Many young men and women in Platte County are or have graduated high school this month.

If you’re graduating high school this spring, I hope you’ll read the following. And if you know someone who is or did graduate this month, please share this with them because some kids don’t necessarily read news media.

OK, I’ll start over.

Dear Class of 2023, congratulations! You did it!

Hopefully, you all are enjoying the moment with loved ones via graduation parties, dinners and celebrations. Enjoy the moment because you’ve earned it — it’s the culmination of your childhood and years of hard work.

But once that is done, turn the page. Right now, it’s easy to think all the hard work is done and you’re ready to be an adult; however, the hard work has only just begun. Being an adult and successful in the real world requires even more hard work and sacrifice.

I was in your shoes 19 years ago (it’s not THAT long ago), so here are six pieces of advice I hope will suit you well in your endeavors:

1. Don’t fear failure.

Life will present numerous obstacles and challenges. Set out to do whatever it is you want to accomplish, no matter how impossible it may seem and what others say. Thomas Edison didn’t magically create the light bulb — it took many attempts. But when Edison was mocked for his struggles initially, he reportedly said, “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” You only fail if you give up or never try something out of fear of what others may think.

2. Make your own luck.

There’s a tendency in our society today to think success is automatic. Some are fortunate to win the lottery or become overnight celebrities, but that isn’t the norm. It’s great if you want a fancy home and cars, a lot of money and have expensive tastes, but you’ve got to earn all of it. Nothing is handed to you in life — your success is dependent on you. Be prudent, but be bold by taking risks.

3. Be kind.

The saying goes, “Sugar catches more flies than vinegar.” In other words, treat people well. There are always going to be naysayers who will seek to tear you down by telling you why you can’t accomplish, do or be something. You’ll experience people who treat you badly, disrespect and anger you, but the sweetest revenge is letting God deal with them and not letting someone else stop you from achieving your dreams/goals.

4. Make time for your family.

It’s great to have friends, but family will always love you unconditionally. I had buddies I thought I would be friends with forever at your age. But as I’ve gotten older, because this is what happens as you age, your friend circle becomes smaller but stronger. Be sure to find time to spend with family and good friends before it’s too late, and don’t be surprised to find out you’re more like your parents than you ever could have imagined.

5. Backup your hard drive.

That goes for online drives, too. Just trust me. Technology is great, but it isn’t perfect. You’ll thank me later.

6. Do more living and less posting

Facebook launched in 2004 just before I graduated high school, and it changed life as we know it. I’m not saying social media is terrible; I enjoy it. But people did just fine before it came around. People always say a picture is worth 1,000 words, but there is such a thing as oversharing. Post on social media, but don’t let it be a distraction. Most people don’t want to see the burrito you’re eating and the random selfies.

More importantly, you do less living when you’re posting all of the time. When you’re much older (you WILL get old. I’m getting old.) and looking back on life, you want to have memories of good experiences and the people who shared them with you instead of the number of likes and retweets you received over the years.

You’re rightfully excited about your future, your sweet independence and your ability to live like an adult. Are there any key differences between childhood and adulthood?

Being an adult is kind of like being a kid, only you have to pay for everything.

Above all, enjoy your life. Congratulations, graduates!