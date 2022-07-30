What the cell?!

I recently found myself waiting patiently at the intersection of 38th Street and 33rd Avenue for more than 20 seconds after the light turned green trying to figure out what the car in front of me was doing just sitting there.

Soon cars behind me started to line up waiting to go, so I gave the horn a light tap. The driver who was oblivious to the green light suddenly looked up and I could see his cellphone fly across the front seat.

A few weeks earlier, I was driving down 23rd Street toward Walmart and happened to look to my right to see the car next to me veering into the left lane. The driver of this vehicle had NO HANDS on the wheel. One hand was being used to apply lip gloss, so it appeared, and the other was taking selfies. Seeing this, I immediately slowed down and let this car move ahead.

Honestly, the funniest thing I’ve seen lately is when I was walking in a park and happened to come across a person just entranced with her smartphone. I’m not sure what she was looking at on her phone, but she literally walked straight into a telephone pole because she didn’t look up.

OK, smartphones are amazing tools. They’re basically personal computers and give us the ability to do a lot. One of the best things is being able to see people from all over the world, like relatives or friends who live far away, with assets like FaceTime or other various apps.

I will admit I can find myself spending a chunk of time on mine — probably more than I need to in some cases.

But as amazing as smartphones are, I do wish we could collectively become less dependent on them. These days, you can basically be reached 24/7. If you’re not getting phone calls, there are barrages of text messages, there are constant emails.

And then we have this obsession for taking photos and videos of everything we’re doing to post on social media, and it’s becoming too much.

I don’t need to see the sandwich you ordered at Subway, Susan (Susan is not a real person — I was just using a name for example purposes).

Posting a sweaty picture of yourself telling everyone how amazing you are because you worked out? Eh, or you could just work out …

Then there are individuals who will brag about how they’ve donated their time, money or items to charity. Although the donation is commendable, it would seem more genuine if it was just being done and not being bragged about on social media every time it was done.

A few years back, a group told the Telegram it would not give a donation check to a nonprofit if the Telegram did not run a picture and a story of it — yeah, that was pretty bad.

But, I’ve digressed. Let’s keep it real — none of us are THAT interesting. Everything we do doesn’t need to be shared on the internet.

More importantly, we’re missing out. Sometimes we get so caught up in taking photos or videos of what we’re doing, we forget to actually just enjoy the moment and create the memory.

I found myself in that trap a few years ago. I wanted to get pictures or videos of absolutely everything my kids did, to the point I found myself not really appreciating the moment because I was trying to get the best pics or videos.

Finally, I stopped. I decided to start getting a few pictures or videos of something if it was truly special, but then just enjoy the experience of whatever it was I was doing.

Additionally, I definitely don’t share every experience online. Not everything needs to be shared and nobody probably finds me interesting enough that they want or need to see everything I’m doing.

Smartphones are tremendous assets, but society functioned without them for decades. It would be nice if we could just step back a bit and enjoy what we’re doing while we’re doing it so we can create memories as opposed to social posts.