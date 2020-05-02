What we're doing at Tyson Food in Madison

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Community means neighbors, family and friends, church and school. It means where we work, the stores where we shop, the restaurants where we eat and where we go to enjoy a little fun, like Skyview Lake. It’s the everyday moments, and probably the things I’ve taken for granted, that make me proud to be a member of this community.

COVID-19 has disrupted our community and forced changes on us all, but these changes are to help keep us safe. As the plant manager at Madison, safety is a top priority. It’s a question I ask myself every day: How do I help keep all 1,200 team members of our Tyson community safe? How does the Madison facility, a major employer and an essential business, operate in the best interest of our employees, producers and consumers?