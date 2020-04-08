What will Easter 2021 be like?

Would you feel safe around an electrician or surgeon who tossed away his education and just did whatever “resonated” with him?

Then, of course, there are the people who are MILITANTLY opposed to Christianity. Maybe, just maybe, there is no Creator, no afterlife, no Judgment Day. But is it worth the risk just for the MOMENTARY PLEASURE of mocking prayer groups, driving people of faith out of the public arena or producing pornographic portrayals of the son of God? Pride may tell you that some jerk sneezing on your lettuce is infinitely worse than hellfire, but pride also has an unenviable track record of going before destruction.

Why haven’t we practiced our new-found pandemic skills in matters of eternity? We rush to the radio, TV or internet for a glimmer of good news about the health crisis, but we let our Bibles accumulate dust. When we’re intimidated by the language or symbolism of the Good Book, we flee rather than availing ourselves of Bible dictionaries and other aids.

Most of us have learned to practice “social distancing”; but unless we’re in a “Twelve Steps” program, we never think of shunning evil companions, enablers or immoral venues.