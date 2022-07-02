What words can do

It was the late 1970s, and I was a teenager attending a cousin’s wedding reception.

The walls of the barn-like dance hall, which sat at the edge of a small Minnesota town, vibrated from the polka and waltz repertoire of a band named something like “Hank-Bortkowski-and-His-Six-Ton-Trio.”

Like many girls my age, I frequented the ladies’ room mirror to make sure my face was presentable, should a boy invite me to the dance floor. I didn’t care if it was the chicken dance or bunny hop; I just wanted to be asked.

A woman I didn’t know, who dressed like my grandmother and looked like my mother, washed her hands in the sink next to me. She stared, as I primped, in a way that made me uncomfortable. Finally, she said disapprovingly, “Your face is so ruddy!”

She might as well have said, “You look like a badger!”

I don’t know why she volunteered her critique, and I wasn’t even sure what “ruddy” meant, but griddled out of her red-wrinkled lips, it wasn’t a good thing. I was embarrassed without knowing why and prayed the dance hall lights had dimmed so I could sit out the rest of the night in darkness. I mean, who would want to dance with someone whose face was “ruddy?”

Her words and how she said them affected my self-confidence for a long time, and I obviously have never forgotten it. I now know ruddy means red, rosy or flushed, even healthy-looking, but the way she said it was intimidating.

I think about that exchange when I see how people comment on social media posts, often quickly and cruelly criticizing those with an opposite point of view. The harsh responses, sometimes riddled with profanity, intimidate the individual into deleting his/her opinion or choosing to stay silent with a thought, idea, or belief the next time they have an impulse to share.

Whatever happened to such maxims as, “Treat others as you wish to be treated”? “There’s no such thing as a bad idea.” “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.” Or today’s ironic phrase, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

I came across an article recently where a doctor explained performing random acts of kindness releases dopamine, the chemical in our brains which gives us a feeling of euphoria, joy, and exhilaration. It is sometimes called a “helper’s high.” Imagine if random acts of kindness and compliments were the norm.

What if negative commenters were the ones to pause before posting or, better yet, sought to consider why someone might hold a differing opinion? What if the woman from the bathroom had chosen to say something nice about my dress, hair, or shoes instead of giving me an insult I could carry around in my pocket for decades?

Several years before my cousin’s wedding, my mother made a trip home to see her family. As was typical for that time, my grandmother, aunts, and Mom sat around Grandma’s kitchen table sipping coffee and discussing various societal issues of the time. The topic of abortion was one of them, and my mother voiced her opposition to it.

My grandmother, however, who delivered five children during the Great Depression, snapped at her in her German-stilted way. “Don’t you kid yourself, girl! If abortions had been legal back then, you wouldn’t be here right now.”

Talk about something you carry around in your pocket for years!

Hearing my mother tell that story helped me understand the insecurities I saw her battle throughout her life. She often put herself down, doubted my father’s love for her, struggled to lose weight, and never felt she deserved the good things that happened to her. From that comment on, she questioned her own existence.

Yet, without her, I wouldn’t be writing this now, ruddy face and all.

