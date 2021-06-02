What's your June jam?

I grew up believing jam to be sticky, sweet preserves made from Mother’s strawberries, mulberries, or rhubarb. And although my favorite book character, Francis, preferred bread and jam over poached eggs and toast, I liked waffles.
As a teenager, jam became both the predicament of being caught between my curfew and the reason for a dent in the left, front bumper of my white, Datsun B210.
In college, jam was a musical session around a grand piano with other theater students at the University of South Dakota. In the 1990s, I jammed to Pearl Jam on the radio, and in the mid-2000s, I learned that coffee was my jam in the morning.
Jam also describes June, for if your calendar is anything like mine, it is showered with graduation, wedding, anniversary, and birthday reminders, along with a big circle around Father’s Day. The notations compete for square space next to doodles around such festivities as the Cattleman’s Ball, golf outings, doctors’ appointments, friends’ visits, vacation days, and expected baby arrivals.
June is jam-packed, chock-full, and tied tight with wrapping paper, ribbons, and the reality I will probably not get everything done before the special occasions take place. Then, I’ll be back in a different kind of jam.
Weddings are a root cause for June’s hectic agenda.
According to The Inspired Bride and Statista.com, June is the most popular month to marry, with nearly 11 percent of 2 million couples tying the knot. My family is proof of this. Four out of five couples in my immediate family kissed to clinking glasses this month.
The Roman goddess, Juno, started us down this path, as the patroness of marriage, childbirth, and the well-being of women—or so says the Farmer’s Almanac. However, the 200-year-old periodical also predicts 7 inches of rain in the coming weeks, so keep those umbrellas handy.
On the upside, we should see a warmer and sunnier Father’s Day on June 20, and that should please the 7 out of 10 Americans who plan to celebrate the paternal holiday. If you are one of those, you probably won’t be surprised to learn the following from a marketing company called The Shelf:
• Approximately 72 million or 46 percent of American men 18 and older are fathers. That’s a lot of remote controls!
• 25% of dads believe themselves to be outdoorsy; 24% see themselves as fashionable, trendy and gadget lovers; and 21% enjoy organizing the home. (So pick out your respective gift card; just remember to buy local.)
• Neckties are the most popular gift given, but they aren’t the most wanted, and 64% of dads polled advised to not get them cufflinks or anything stamped “World’s Best Dad.”
• 48% of fathers say they are loyal to a particular brand with the top 10 being: Apple, Under Armour, Nike, Netflix, iPad, Lexus, Lego, Levi’s, Kobalt, and Harley-Davidson. That’s good for the 35-44-year-olds who reportedly spent an average $209.70 per person on Father’s Day gifts last year.
• But you don’t have to spend that much. The best gifts are cool family experiences. Thirty-eight percent of dads want a fishing or sporting event, while 71% would simply be up for a meal with the kids. An actual phone call is high on dad’s list, too.
According to the marketing company’s research, today’s fathers are spending nearly three times the amount of time with their children as fathers did back in 1965, like mine. And that’s not just because of the pandemic. Pew Research says father-daughter/son time has been increasing since the 1980s.
I was (of course) blessed to have “the world’s best dad,” and while he is no longer living, I used to circle both Father’s Day and June 13 on my calendar. The latter was his birthday; and if he were still here, he would probably find reasons to circle the following, not-so-popular, June holidays on his own calendar:
• June 9 - National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day. He loved my mom’s pies!
• June 11 - Corn on the Cob Day. While many men can sizzle a mean steak, my dad was infamous for grilling corn on the cob.
• June 14 - Monkey Around Day. Although a phrase used less today, my dad celebrated the holiday whenever he went to the garage.
• June 24 – National Handshake Day. For my dad, a handshake represented more than a cordial greeting. It meant you kept your word. I hope the gesture makes a comeback soon.
• June 29 – National Waffle Iron Day. Dad’s favorite family meal was waffles after Sunday church. Maybe that’s why I liked them more than bread and jam.
Regardless the dates on your calendar, the reasons you circle and celebrate them, or the people for whom you clink your glass, may your June be jam-packed with goodness and sweet, sticky memories.
