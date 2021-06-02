What's your June jam?

According to The Inspired Bride and Statista.com, June is the most popular month to marry, with nearly 11 percent of 2 million couples tying the knot. My family is proof of this. Four out of five couples in my immediate family kissed to clinking glasses this month.

The Roman goddess, Juno, started us down this path, as the patroness of marriage, childbirth, and the well-being of women—or so says the Farmer’s Almanac. However, the 200-year-old periodical also predicts 7 inches of rain in the coming weeks, so keep those umbrellas handy.

On the upside, we should see a warmer and sunnier Father’s Day on June 20, and that should please the 7 out of 10 Americans who plan to celebrate the paternal holiday. If you are one of those, you probably won’t be surprised to learn the following from a marketing company called The Shelf:

• Approximately 72 million or 46 percent of American men 18 and older are fathers. That’s a lot of remote controls!

• 25% of dads believe themselves to be outdoorsy; 24% see themselves as fashionable, trendy and gadget lovers; and 21% enjoy organizing the home. (So pick out your respective gift card; just remember to buy local.)