Where have the leaders gone?

Where, by the way, is Barack Obama?

Wouldn’t he be the perfect guy to be on TV right now asking the black community tough questions and challenging young people to cut the crap, shape up, quit thinking like victims and make successes of themselves the way he and so many other blacks have?

Everyone agrees we need to get rid of the few bad police, train the many good cops better and treat all citizens equally under the law/

But taking $150 million away from the police like they’re doing here in L.A. is not how to do that. It’s not going to make things better in the black community, it’s only going to punish the people who need the police most.

Meanwhile, black leaders also need to be working to change the hearts and minds of the bad actors in their midst that cause the cops to come into their neighborhoods so often in the first place.

Every encounter between a cop and a citizen, black or white, good guy or bad guy, is a potential tragedy, as we saw last weekend in Atlanta.

The fewer encounters, the better it is for everyone. And the best way to keep the police out of any community, black or white or brown, is to not break the law.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of “Lessons My Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan.” He is the founder of the email service reagan.com and president of The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Visit his websites at www.reagan.com and www.michaelereagan.com. Send comments to Reagan@caglecartoons.com. Follow @reaganworld on Twitter.

