'Where my dogs at?'

There are some major milestones in our lives that are just unforgettable, and for me, pet adoption dates fall into that category.

In March 1995, I remember being a little boy eager to adopt our first family dog. We ended up with a very sweet cocker spaniel, who I wanted to name "Jordan" in honor of Michael Jordan but was outvoted by the family to call him Max — whatever. Regardless, Max was my dear pal all through childhood.

A few weeks before my wife and I got married in 2009, family friends announced they were gifting us a black lab/border collie, who we named Buster. He had a sister who nobody adopted, so after a few weeks went by we ended up taking her as well — two dogs! Buster and Bella. They were spastic, they were crazy, water-loving, squirrel-chasing, lovable sibling dogs.

Buster passed away unexpectedly a few years after we got him and we just lost Bella a couple years ago at age 11.

In April 2017, I vividly remember driving home from the veterinarian’s office, where I heard a 4-year-old dog had been dropped off by its owners, who never came back to get him. As a result, he got super depressed, ate his harness and doctors had to have him undergo surgery to save him. We ended up adopting Rocky, who is fun-loving, a protector and very loyal.

Earlier this year, my wife and I had been talking about adopting another dog after we lost Bella. We ended up taking home a sweet puppy from Paws and Claws Adoption Center who needed a new home and seemed to get along well with Rocky and our children. We named her Kelce, in honor of Kansas City Chiefs' Tight End Travis Kelce.

I say all this because Friday was International Dog Day, which is celebrated annually on Aug. 26 to celebrate all dogs and encourage adoption.

Dogs are loyal companions and just so cute. But according to a Harvard study, they can also help people feel calmer, more mindful and present; they make kids more active, secure and responsible; they improve the lives of older individuals; and they make you more social and less isolated. Heck, Harvard also reports petting a dog can reduce the petter’s blood pressure and heart rate (AWESOME!).

Nothing against cats or any other animal, but I LOVE dogs. And quite honestly, it bums me out when I see those animal cruelty commercials with the Sarah McLachlan soundtrack in the background and know how many dogs are in shelters needing a good home — especially when there are people who spend tons of money to buy one.

Don’t buy a dog — adopt one. I’ve adopted puppies and I’ve adopted older dogs — we’ve had nothing but fantastic experiences. Go look at actor Chris Evans’ (aka Captain America) social media with all the photos he’s posted with his beloved rescue pooch Dodger.

The old saying is “a dog is a man’s best friend,” though I’d say most dogs are sweet to just about anyone. If you’ve adopted a dog or pet, good for you! And if you’ve been on the fence about it, I’d consider following Paws and Claws on social media. The local nonprofit has a great staff and takes a lot of steps to ensure a pet adoption makes perfect sense for the people adopting and the pet.

A “pawsome” friendship awaits you!