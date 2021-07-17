Why my son is unvaccinated

Some think the vaccines haven’t been tested well enough. Some will never get vaccinated for religious reasons.

Some simply don’t like or trust vaccines – or a federal government that forces potentially unsafe vaccines on them.

It shouldn’t surprise you that Cameron voted for Donald Trump.

But despite what Biden’s surgeon general and some liberal pundits want everyone to believe, President Trump is not the reason he has not been vaccinated – and never plans to be.

As he says, “I think the vaccine should be for people in high-risk categories – if you have a compromised immune system, you’re a 300-pound diabetic or over 70.”

Cameron says Trump has nothing to do with his Latino friends not getting vaccinated, either.

“They think it’s just weird. It’s stupid. It’s American silliness — crazy gringos.”

“They’re in all age groups. Armenians and Russians that I know think the same. They don’t believe the hyperbole. A lot of them are young and healthy and feel their immune systems are fine.”

As for his daughters, Cameron says, “They will not get vaccinated. There’s no way. They are 3 and 5. I’m not going to do it.”