Wild out at Horn T Zoo

Having young kids, one of my family’s favorite activities is to go to the zoo. We’re truly lucky to live in close proximity to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, which has consistently been ranked at one of the world’s top five zoos for years.

But this isn’t about the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

About a month ago, on a Saturday afternoon, the Lindbergs were eager to take advantage of the lovely late summer weather and do something fun. We weren’t up for an hour-plus trip to Omaha and making the rounds at the zoo there just didn’t seem like a whole lot of fun.

We needed something new, and finally, it hit me: The Horn T Zoo. For the last four years I had consistently heard about how awesome this little rural zoo in nearby Monroe was, but I had just never gotten around to checking it out.

"Someday," I'd always say.

So we drove a few miles west and ended up being pleasantly surprised. This little old zoo in rural Nebraska is a gem of Platte County.

We came across a kangaroo, exotic birds, monkeys, zebras, ferrets, guinea pigs, rabbits, a bear and a whole lot more. The best part about it was you can safely feed the animals grapes, get up super close and appreciate their beauty.

Equally important is the fact that the facility is absolutely clean and it’s apparent the animals are well cared for by the staff on hand.

Speaking of the staff, everyone we encountered there was friendly and knowledgeable. Their passion was on full display as they showed off the animals.

My family had an absolute blast. We made our way around the property over the course of an hour, interacting with the various animals, feeding some of them grapes and even getting the opportunity to pet some of them.

At one point, the Lindberg clan spent some time holding and petting a sweet rabbit named Jerry, who was very chill and friendly but did not come home with us, despite his best efforts.

Unfortunately, I didn’t catch the name of the older gentleman on staff who introduced us to several furry friends. But, his passion for the animals and zoo as a whole was infectious. It was apparent he was in his element as he spoke about the various animals at the zoo, often sharing various animals names and stories about their personalities.

At one point it was said while we were there that the Horn T Zoo gets a lot of people from Norfolk who visit and not as many as one might think from Columbus.

I was a bit surprised to hear this considering how close Columbus is to Monroe, but I started thinking about all the people who were like me and just said, “I’ll get there eventually.”

My advice would be to not wait. The Horn T Zoo may be small, but it offers a boatload of fun thanks to its variety of animals, friendly staff and impeccably clean facility.

The Horn T Zoo is at 37692 NE-22 in Monroe. Bring the family out on a day in the near future and go wild out amongst the animals. You won’t regret it.