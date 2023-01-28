 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sharon's son

Words can be funny thing

Matt Lindberg

Years ago I probably was one of many who would say things like “PIN number” and “ATM Machine,” but then I learned about RAS Syndrome.

So, what’s RAS Syndrome? It’s the redundant use of one or more of the words that make up an acronym (or another initialism) in conjunction with the abbreviated form. This means, in effect, repeating one or more words from the acronym.

Here are a few more examples that become funny when you actually spell them out:

n UPC code (universal product code code)

n HIV virus (human immunodeficiency virus virus)

n LCD display (liquid crystal display display)

Here are some other phrases that are repetitive:

Actual experience/fact: An experience is something that occurred (unless otherwise indicated). A fact is something confirmed to have happened.

Add an additional: To add is to provide another of something.

Added bonus: A bonus is an extra feature, so added is redundant.

(Filled to) capacity: Something filled is done so to capacity, so describing something as “filled to capacity” is, you guessed it, redundant.

Final outcome: An outcome is a result.

Foreign imports: Imports are products that originate in another country, so their foreign nature is obvious.

Forever and ever: Ever is an unnecessary duplication of forever.

Free gift: A gift is by definition free.

Invited guests: Guests are those who have an invitation.

Major breakthrough: A breakthrough is a significant progress in an effort. I haven’t heard of a minor breakthrough.

(Number) a.m. in the morning/p.m. in the evening: The abbreviations a.m. and p.m. already identify the time of day, so you don’t need “in the morning” or “in the evening.”

Past history/record: A history is by definition a record of past occurrences. Who has a current history? It doesn’t make sense.

Plan ahead: To plan is to prepare for the future.

Possibly might: You see the point here.

Postpone until later: To postpone is to delay.

It’s easy to be redundant in your writing. We’re all guilty of it. What I provided are just some examples I hope you find humorous and maybe even help you with your next text, email or report.

And for the sake of not being redundant, we’re going to leave it here this week.

Matt Lindberg can be reached at mLindberg41@gmail.com.

