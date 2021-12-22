Working together in 2021

As another year draws to a close, we have a lot to be grateful for. The recent tornadoes and storms brought hurricane-force winds and left thousands without power. But as powerful and dangerous as these storms were, Nebraska avoided disaster.

Other states haven’t been as fortunate. Earlier this month, Kentucky was devastated by a series of tornadoes that killed dozens of people and reduced entire towns to rubble.

Nebraskans sprang into action, just as we always do. The Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa sent volunteers to hand out food, blankets, and other essential items. Members of Nebraska Task Force 1 also traveled to Kentucky to help with the recovery. And many more Nebraskans have rushed to donate blood.

Stories like these are why I am so proud to serve as your U.S. senator. Working together, we can overcome any challenge and accomplish great things. That includes important victories we have won for our state during my time in public service.

This year is no exception. From working to protect cattle markets to supporting our veterans and securing a well-deserved pay raise for our troops, Nebraskans can be proud of what we achieved.

Congress recently passed the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, for the 61st year in a row. This bill sets the policies and priorities for America’s military, and this year’s NDAA will help our armed forces prepare for the challenges we face from adversaries like China and Russia. It will also authorize $100 million for disaster recovery at Offutt Air Force Base and $11 million for construction at the Nebraska National Guard’s Mead training site.

In November, I introduced the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. This is a major agreement that would ensure that every region of the country contributes to robust price discovery in the cattle market. It would also help bring transparency to the industry: Among other things, the bill would require USDA to create a library of marketing contracts between packers and producers. This would make sure producers are aware of the going rate for cattle in their area.

Cattle ranchers are a crucial part of our state’s economy – and so are ethanol producers. I introduced the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, which would allow E15 to be sold year-round. Making high-ethanol gasoline blends like E15 available all year is a win-win for both consumers and the environment. In the same vein, I am proud to say that my Haulers of Agriculture and Livestock Safety (HAULS) Act was signed into law this year. Livestock haulers worked tirelessly to keep food on our tables during the pandemic, and this bill gives them the flexibility they need to finish hauls on time.

For our veterans, I worked with Congressman Don Bacon to get the CHIP IN for Vets Act reauthorized. I first introduced this bill in 2016, and it has since allowed Omaha and other cities around the country to “chip in” to help build new VA facilities. Omaha’s new VA clinic is outstanding, and it couldn’t have happened without the support of the local community.

And for our state, I have fought to keep Washington Democrats from meddling with Nebraska. I voted against attempts to undermine our state’s elections, pushed back against President Biden’s divisive vaccine mandates, and cosponsored a bill to protect Nebraskans’ financial privacy from the IRS. And I joined more than 200 members of Congress in sending an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in support of Mississippi’s pro-life law limiting abortion.

I cosponsored many other pieces of legislation that Nebraskans can be proud of, such as a bill to protect online consumers from the deceptive practices of many tech companies and a bill that supports crucial treatments for ALS patients, which recently passed both the Senate and House of Representatives. I also supported Plattsmouth and Papillion in their successful applications for important federal grants. This funding will help them repair their wastewater treatment plants after 2019’s flooding.

The most important part of my job is serving you. I have a terrific staff who are based in several different areas, including Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, and Scottsbluff. They worked with Nebraskans to complete more than 1,100 different cases in 2021, from assistance with federal agencies to help with important grants. If you ever need help with these or other issues, please reach out to my office.

Bruce and I wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. I can’t wait to see all we will accomplish together in 2022.

Deb Fischer is a U.S. senator for Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0