Young Nebraskans already love their hometowns – we need to show them the potential

In January 2020, NCF began working with the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research (CPAR) to co-create the Nebraska Youth Survey with the purpose of examining young people’s perceptions and perspectives of their Greater Nebraska hometowns. Students in the Axtell, McCook, Columbus, Diller, Shickley, Ainsworth, Stuart and Norfolk communities responded to the online survey between January and May 2020.

Their responses resoundingly indicated a preference for the types of communities rural Nebraska offers in abundance. Many students (44%) said their ideal community would have a small population like their hometowns, and 31% preferred medium-sized communities like Grand Island. Fewer than 5% answered that their ideal community would be as large as Chicago.

Fortunately for these youth, there’s no shortage of smaller, connected communities in Nebraska. From the lush banks of the Missouri River to the ponderosa pine forests of the Panhandle, Nebraska’s hometowns are poised for success. The NCF network alone boasts more than 250 communities with a common goal of unleashing local assets, inspiring charitable giving and connecting ambitious people to work together toward an even greater Nebraska. Especially encouraging is that these youth don’t appear averse to returning to their hometowns. In fact, most of them – 83% – said they didn’t think there was a negative stigma associated with returning to or staying in their current community. That’s a fantastic development for local leaders who have been hard at work on people attraction efforts, but we cannot afford to rest on our laurels.