Colors, cultures and capital letters

That being said, we do have a Nation & World page that features AP stories about happenings outside of Nebraska; and our website (columbustelegram.com) also boasts plenty of AP content to cater to those interested in national and international news. A few months ago, we published a letter to the editor from a person who did not like that we published an AP story in print and online that uppercased Black and lowercased white. This person also called our office and spoke with editors about his disdain for it. He didn’t want to hear about AP style.

We will tell you when we first heard of AP’s decision to uppercase Black and not White, there were different opinions among those in the newsroom. On one hand, we understood their reasoning, and we agree how Black can be used in a cultural sense. But even though AP is a critical component of our profession, what has always guided us long before we were professionals was what one of our college professors called the “does it look funny?” rule.

“Is it right to capitalize Black and not white?” we discussed. “Does it do more harm than good?”