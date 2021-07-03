Colors, cultures and capital letters

For decades, Associated Press (AP) style has been the gold standard of print journalism. It has been used by a majority of newspapers and other news outlets in the United States for quite a long time.
In fact, knowing AP style is one of the first things drilled into the minds of college journalism students. “You have to know it, so learn it, master it,” professors tell you. Reporters and editors in our own regional newsroom will tell you they are constantly encouraged to study AP style. It helps build consistency.
The Columbus Telegram is a member of the Associated Press, which is a cooperative of news organizations across the country. All of these organizations, including The Telegram, utilize an AP style guide - though there can be occasional exceptions.
We recently decided to make one of those exceptions.
Last summer, the Associated Press was among major media organizations that decided to capitalize “Black” in “a racial, ethnic or cultural sense.” The AP also said it was “continuing to discuss within the U.S. and internationally whether to capitalize the term white,” but was not doing so at the time. Other organizations took the same approach, including the New York Times and Los Angeles Times.
Being candid, we’re fortunate that the racial tensions that have been reported across the country are not as common in the Columbus area. So making an immediate decision to capitalize Black and what to do with white was not something we felt that needed to be immediately addressed. We haven’t historically had tons of stories locally that require us to use race in that sense.
That being said, we do have a Nation & World page that features AP stories about happenings outside of Nebraska; and our website (columbustelegram.com) also boasts plenty of AP content to cater to those interested in national and international news. A few months ago, we published a letter to the editor from a person who did not like that we published an AP story in print and online that uppercased Black and lowercased white. This person also called our office and spoke with editors about his disdain for it. He didn’t want to hear about AP style.
We will tell you when we first heard of AP’s decision to uppercase Black and not White, there were different opinions among those in the newsroom. On one hand, we understood their reasoning, and we agree how Black can be used in a cultural sense. But even though AP is a critical component of our profession, what has always guided us long before we were professionals was what one of our college professors called the “does it look funny?” rule.
“Is it right to capitalize Black and not white?” we discussed. “Does it do more harm than good?”
We quickly reasoned that it wasn’t necessarily wrong, but it still looked funny to some of us. So we reached out to different people we know and respect for their opinions on the matter – a former professor, friends and colleagues in and outside of the industry. We heard different arguments for and against capitalizing white. The biggest one against it was because white supremacist groups tend to do that.
A fellow Lee Enterprises (The Telegram’s parent company) newspaper, the Omaha World-Herald, back in October 2020 announced it was going to break AP style and capitalize Black and White.
“Style is about consistency, after all, and equal treatment, even in capital letters, should be a guiding principle in racial questions. As to concerns that supremacists capitalize White in their writings, I would argue that if media begin to capitalize both Black and White, it will take away the power of the racists’ intent,” Executive Editor Randy Essex wrote in a column announcing the decision.
The Atlantic, a national magazine and multiplatform publisher, also made the choice to capitalize Black and White.
We spoke extensively with different people about it for months off and on, but just this week we came to a decision when editing a story that used Black in a cultural sense. Upon numerous conversations and research, The Telegram also took into account the American Psychological Association’s stance on racial and ethnic identity:
“Racial and ethnic groups are designated by proper nouns and are capitalized. Therefore, use ‘Black’ and ‘White’ instead of ‘black’ and ‘white,’ the organization wrote on its website.
All of that being said, we’ve decided that The Columbus Telegram is going to begin capitalizing Black and White in racial contexts in our local content when it applies. More and more news agencies are beginning to do so, but more importantly, The Telegram has long said it wants to be part of the solution in helping our community grow and evolve.
Words have meaning. The written word has great meaning.
Although we respect all of the opinions we’ve heard, we felt continuing to capitalize only Black would not be reflective of the community’s desire and leaving one lowercased only would cause bad implications even if that wasn’t the intent.
How we use words is what gives them power – not the people using them.
Capitalizing a word doesn’t mean elevation – in this case, it’s meant to equalize.
We’re not saying what we’ve decided is the right answer for everybody, but we do believe it makes sense for us and our community after extensive research and debate.
You might see some inconsistencies as far as our new practice. You will most likely not see the change in wire copy that is not edited in-house, but this decision will change our style, our standard.
We’re journalists, but everyone in our newsroom and at The Telegram is a human being. On the weekend of the Fourth of July, the anniversary of our country’s birth, it’s a fitting time to remind ourselves we are all Americans.