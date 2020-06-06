Columbus provides hope

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the image on the front page of Wednesday’s Telegram and the one featured on A3 in Thursday’s edition certainly proved it.

Although simple, the photos told you everything you needed to know about Columbus. They showed Black Lives Matter protesters and area law enforcement officers (police, firefighters, etc.) standing together, some with masks on and others with big smiles on their faces. It was reported the Columbus Police Department also handed out water and pizza at the end of the rally to all those on hand.

Columbus brought a little hope to the world during turbulent times that have included the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and issue with police brutality across the country. Protests have taken place throughout the U.S. following the death of black Minneapolis resident George Floyd, and some of them in places as near as Omaha and Lincoln have turned into violent riots.

There were rumors circulating on social media Tuesday that the local protest could bring visitors who had intent to turn the rally into violent chaos, which rightfully resulted in confusion and stress among residents. Fortunately, those rumors proved untrue.