Don't hold yourself back

Dear area high school students,

We all know 2020 hasn’t been kind to any of us. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in people losing their jobs, their businesses, even loved ones. Teens had to deal with the postponement of important life events like graduations, proms, athletic activities and family functions.

So what are you supposed to do? WHINE about it on social media, tell everyone it’s unfair, be a complete jerk to everyone because you’ve been wronged.

Well actually please don’t do this. Instead, persevere.

Take note of Boone Central senior Abby Brodersen, who on Tuesday won a Class C girls state golf championship at the Elks Country Club in Columbus – a feat that was years in the making. She won the title following a winner-take-all showdown on the 36th hole of the tournament.

"I'm not new to being tied on the last hole," Brodersen told The Telegram after her win. "That happened at districts; it's happened quite often honestly. I've had some similar experiences. I was just going through my head and I just repeated the same words over and over. Saying, 'I got this. I'm going to do it.' I just needed to be confident in myself."