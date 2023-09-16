Perspective on school funding

Equalized school districts educate over 70% of students in the state of Nebraska. Columbus Public Schools is an equalized school district that educates over 4,000 students. The big four school districts with property in Platte County include Lakeview Community Schools, Humphrey Public Schools, Twin River Public Schools and Clarkson Public Schools. In a comparison between equalized and non-equalized school districts, the combined total of students at these four schools is a little over 1,862 students, which is 2,200 students less than Columbus Public Schools. When you look at taxable valuation, Columbus Public Schools has $2.6 billion in valuation and the other four school districts combined have taxable valuation in Platte County of $3.4 billion.

So what does this mean? The assessed value per student at Columbus Public Schools is $590,924.65 per student. The combined assessed value per student in the other four school districts is $2,295,595.72. I think you can start to see the discrepancy between equalized and non-equalized school districts. All four school districts mentioned in comparison to Columbus Public Schools are outstanding school districts doing unbelievable things for their community. This is not a personal attack on those school districts, it is a comparative look regarding available funds for each of us.

Lakeview, Humphrey, and Clarkson are non-equalized school districts and their budgets are on the back of property tax payers and most significantly the ag producers in their school district. LB 583 passed this last legislative session does give significant support to offset property taxes in those communities and allows all of those school districts to significantly reduce their tax levies for schools. So the additional $1,500 per student and an increase in special education funding reimbursement goes a long way in those school districts in lowering their local contribution. In addition ag land valuation was reduced from 72% to 42% and property tax rebates are offered to all members in their collective communities.

In summary, non-equalized school districts received an additional $1,500 per student and an increase in special education reimbursement. Equalized school districts like CPS only received the additional special education reimbursement.

Property tax savings are not significant for CPS residents. Some may say that we spend too much money. But when you compare CPS to the state average spent per student and the other four districts in our county the comparison is this: Columbus Public Schools spends $13,247; while the others averaged—$19,450. Now there are a lot of factors built into these numbers like the cost of transportation, contracted services, etc. that only solidifies that in this state there are 244 school districts with 244 different stories. A one-size solution does not fit all.

This past spring residents of Columbus Public Schools who reside in Platte County may have received a “Notice of Valuation Change” in the mail. This statement is sent by the County Assessor’s office. Your assessed valuation is not impacted by Columbus Public Schools. The District does not set or have an influence on your valuation in any way.

Valuation in Platte County, specifically within the CPS district has gone up near 10% since last year. Columbus Public Schools will lower their tax levy so as not to ask more than what is needed. Our personnel cost is 82% of our budget and the remaining 18% is spent on supplies and keeping the lights on. A year ago, CPS state aid was reduced by $3.8 million or 23% of their state funding from the previous year. This next year we saw a minimal increase and will likely see a decrease again in a year.

Columbus Public Schools could increase its tax asking by the base rate of 3% plus an increase in factors like poverty, enrollment, etc. Those factors allowed the base percentage to increase to 4.38% for the cap. That percentage, when combined with lost revenue from other sources, permits CPS to ask for $28,593,116 in property taxes under the $1.05 levy lid. LB 243 allows a provision for exceeding the cap, which CPS will not consider and our property tax asking will be well under the allowable cap. Some would like you to believe that the problem lies with how school districts use the funds they are allotted, but the property tax issue is related to how schools in Nebraska are funded. Neither LB 243 or LB 583 completely solves that issue for equalized districts in Nebraska. Columbus Public Schools co-wrote two bills two sessions ago, LB 890 and LB 891, that would have reduced the tax levy for Columbus Public School residents by a minimum of 25 cents. The bill never made it to second reading and would have increased funding for all school districts.

The exception being four districts who would have increased funding by accessing option enrollment versus additional state funds per student.

Columbus Public Schools will set their levy for 2024 at their Sept. 18 board meeting and it will be based on the impact of several new laws, including LB 583 and LB 243. Our levy will be reduced but will not have the significant impact it could if the $1,500 was equally distributed as extra funding for both equalized and non-equalized school districts. It would have generated approximately an additional $6 million and based upon our valuation could have reduced our tax levy by .22 cents.

The state has made a major contribution to public school education and it is greatly appreciated. We want people to know that each of the 244 school districts in the state have different stories of bond indebtedness, state funding, property valuations, etc.

We ask our community to please understand that we would like to lower our tax levy significantly more, but we will not be able to do as much as our board would like to and still be competitive in recruiting and retaining staff and not cut staff. We take pride in being able to provide a great comprehensive education for our students.

Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz, Ed.D

Columbus Public Schools Executive Director of Finance and Human Resources

Editor’s Note: This is part two of two letters to the editor from the Columbus Public Schools leaders regarding school funding.