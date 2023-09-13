Perspective on school funding

During the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session, there were some historic practical and contentious bills introduced and passed. Two of those bills LB 583 and LB 243 made significant contributions to K-12 education statewide as well as set caps in spending for public schools in Nebraska. We want to acknowledge and thank Governor Jim Pillen and his team for their hard work to pass this unprecedented funding for public schools.

It has long been a topic of conversation that property taxes are too high in the state of Nebraska. Public schools receive the largest share of property taxes collected in each county. So to lower property taxes and keep schools whole in their funding, the state had to step up their commitment to fund public education. For the past 15 years, the state of Nebraska was ranked 49th in state support for public education, which means the lion's share of funding had to come from local property taxes.

This new plan passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor provides $1,500 per student to each school district and 80% reimbursement for special education costs. This reimbursement is up from 42% the state contributed in previous years. In addition LB 243, a bill created by Senator Tom Briese on behalf of the governor, passed this session sets a Property Tax Asking Authority for each district. The cap is determined by the needs of the district. It takes into account lost revenue each year from the state and/or federal government along with a base increase. We would like to discuss how this affects schools in different ways.

The governor has asked school districts to use the extra funding as property tax relief. For many districts, this will be a zero sum endeavor. Cost for personnel, inflation rates, fuel, etc. drive school district budgets while trying to keep class sizes at manageable rates. Senator Briese is concerned about school districts purposely exceeding the cap of 3% growth which is by statute allowed by a super majority of the board to increase to 7% to cover increased expenses and run their school districts. Local control and local decision making is being challenged.

There are equalized and non-equalized school districts in terms of state funding for public schools. Equalized school districts receive equalization funding, because their local resources (property taxes) are not enough to support the cost per student in their community. The maximum tax levy cannot exceed $1.05 without a levy override. Non-equalized school districts have enough local resources to fully fund their budgets for their community. However, that story line has gotten more lopsided since 2006. A quick fact check is that all schools receive some form of state and federal funding, but only those school districts with low cost per student and low valuation per student receive equalization aid.

So what does this new funding plan look like for equalized school districts, specifically Columbus Public Schools (CPS)? The first question is: Does Columbus Public Schools receive $1,500 for each student? The answer is yes. However, it is just moving money already allocated and not an additional investment. There is no new money per student like was given to non-equalized school districts. Remember CPS is an equalized school district. So the $1,500 was subtracted from their equalization aid and placed in another column on the funding spreadsheet. So in the end, there was no new money to help lower property taxes.

The second question is: Does CPS receive a bump from 42% special education reimbursement to 80%? The answer is, yes. But keep in mind that this is reimbursement for money that has already been spent by the district. This reimbursement would be from funds spent two years ago in 2020-2021. The same would be true for non-equalized schools as well. This would increase the reimbursement for CPS, we think an additional $1.6 million. Is this enough for property tax relief? It could be for some. Each district has a different story and ours is one of reduction in state aid for the past two years. For equalized districts, it could provide some to little property tax relief, but not at the significant amounts as in non-equalized school districts.

Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz, Ed.D

Columbus Public Schools Executive Director of Finance and Human Resources

Editor’s Note: This is part one of two letters to the editor from the Columbus Public Schools leaders regarding school funding.