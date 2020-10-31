Our view: Election season is almost over

If you’re reading this, we’re not going tell you to vote. Chances are, since you’re a newspaper reader, you’re one of the millions who has done so. Statistically speaking, newspaper readers are more likely to vote than nonreaders. Or perhaps you’ve just seen enough commercials, billboards, Facebook posts and Tweets that you’re fully aware Nov. 3 is Election Day.
If you’re like us, you’re counting down the days to when Election Day is over and we start seeing results. So when can you expect to get them from The Columbus Telegram? Well, that depends.
With our paper being printed in Omaha and our commitment to getting the printed edition in your hands by the next morning, it unfortunately means our physical paper for Wednesday, Nov. 4 will go to print before the results start funneling in.
What does that mean?
You’ll still get results from the races you care about from us as soon as they’re available – on our website, columbustelegream.com. We’ll have the results from all the races you care about posted on our website throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. We’ll follow that up with reaction stories and video from the local and state races you care about by reaching out to candidates for comments about their victory or defeat, so be sure to tell your candidates to answer calls from The Telegram! (Editor’s note: Make sure you’re informed by reading all of the previously-published election previews on our website.)
We’ll also sprinkle in Associated Press coverage of the much-anticipated presidential election showdown between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
While on columbustelegram.com, we encourage you to check out and enjoy the variety of new features. Our newsroom has been producing an abundance of local news and sports videos for you to watch in addition to the hundreds of stories we produce. You can also go to the left corner of your screen, click the three horizontal lines that will pull out a drop-down menu. That allows you to easily access content based on categories, such as crime, politics, sports, education and COVID-19. Additionally, there’s “News Tip,” which enables readers to easily send our newsroom a story idea – we’re always open to that.
Throughout the website, you’ll also find an abundance of local advertisements promoting local businesses and their products. These businesses understand the importance of local news and sports and help make it possible for us to keep you all informed. We hope you’ll consider visiting them as you begin your holiday shopping.
Stories posted on our website Wednesday will be published in some form in Thursday’s print edition with links to video content you may have missed.
So if you don’t want to stay up late Tuesday or wake up early Wednesday, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. Why do we do this? Because we’re hardworking journalists – reporting REAL NEWS that matters to you – likely sleep-deprived, but fueled by the power of coffee, doughnuts, and most importantly, the desire to keep our community informed.
Finally, no matter the outcome of our election, let’s move forward in a positive manner as a community and as a country. The only person who arguably is having a great year is Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the Super Bowl in February, signed a record-breaking 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in June, and recently found out he was having his first child and got engaged. But we can’t all be Patrick Mahomes.
So let’s stop letting political ads divide us and drive us crazy, and instead focus on how we all can agree nobody is ready for Christmas and having holiday songs stuck in their heads now until Jan. 1.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!