Our view: Election season is almost over

If you’re reading this, we’re not going tell you to vote. Chances are, since you’re a newspaper reader, you’re one of the millions who has done so. Statistically speaking, newspaper readers are more likely to vote than nonreaders. Or perhaps you’ve just seen enough commercials, billboards, Facebook posts and Tweets that you’re fully aware Nov. 3 is Election Day.

If you’re like us, you’re counting down the days to when Election Day is over and we start seeing results. So when can you expect to get them from The Columbus Telegram? Well, that depends.

With our paper being printed in Omaha and our commitment to getting the printed edition in your hands by the next morning, it unfortunately means our physical paper for Wednesday, Nov. 4 will go to print before the results start funneling in.

What does that mean?