Recall petition for David City mayor is deplorable

There’s only one word that comes to mind in response to a petition recently filed to recall David City Mayor Alan Zavodny from office over his decision to implement a mask mandate last year: Embarrassing.
The recall petition, which is part of the public record at the Clerk's Office in David City, stated that it was filed because of the mask mandate that Zavodny ordered in November and its economic impacts.
Zavodny signed a mask mandate executive order in late November after hearing about a disabled young man and the son of a David City native, Spencer Kloke, who was hospitalized in Lincoln for COVID-19. Zavodny said the executive order was named "Spencer's Order" in his honor.
This was not a decision he took lightly. He told The Banner-Press at the time he had been speaking extensively with officials at Four Corners Health Department and the Butler County Health Care Center in addition to following regional and state numbers. Zavodny also mentioned Butler County Health Care Center CEO Don Naiberk indicated decreasing the need for hospitalizations by 5 to 10% in addition to a few other strategies available could be enough to avert a situation where the local hospital would need to turn away patients because it is at its capacity.
At that time, vaccines weren’t out, people were getting sick and dying. This was and continues to be a once-in-a-lifetime (hopefully) global pandemic that completed shocked our world. There was probably no winning in this situation, because many people chose to make masks a political issue instead of a human one, regardless of the research provided by medical professionals.
“I think I’ll be on the right side of history. The office of mayor is not what’s important, what’s important is trying to protect our people,” Zavodny told The Banner-Press back in November. “This was the only remedy I could see to address it quickly. We’re in trouble and people want to ignore, just call names. I’ll take whatever grief I get.”
The petition also doesn’t really hold much weight. It fails to recognize that because the mandate was done by executive order, there were no penalties for not following it. Wearing a mask in David City for the time the order was in effect, unlike other cities around the world, was a complete choice. So what did he make you do?
Yes, businesses in David City likely struggled in 2020. But, they weren’t alone. Businesses in nearby Schuyler, Columbus, Lincoln, Omaha, New York, Los Angeles, all over the entire world, struggled. People struggled.
It’s a pandemic.
One singular person cannot be blamed for the pandemic. The only people who should be getting blamed are the ones who aren’t taking the advice of medical professionals and not taking COVID-19 seriously.
Zavodny is currently in his third four-year term as mayor, with his current term set to end in 2022.
His response to the petition once again demonstrated his selflessness and care for the community. He didn’t make it about him – he just said he hoped it didn’t deter people from running for public service.
David City has had trouble throughout the years filling public service positions in the community. We hope this situation doesn’t deter anyone, including Zavodny, for being brave enough to serve his community and do what he feels is right for them – even at the potential expense of his own popularity.
Numerous comments on The Banner-Press’ Facebook page indicate the same.
“This is a sad situation. You have an elected leader trying to do the right thing for the town. Why would David City be any different than any other city with mask mandates? All industries and businesses have been impacted by the pandemic, not the efforts to keep people safe,” wrote Shellie Egr Schultz.
“David City is lucky to have a mayor who has the community’s safety at heart. Let’s wear the … mask, wash our hands, get vaccinated and get past this,” wrote Barbara Rock.
Do the right thing here, David City. Do NOT sign the petition.
Mayor Zavodny has served the community well, even in unprecedented times. The mayor should be praised and not ridiculed for doing what he felt was the best for the people he serves – that’s what an elected official is supposed to do.