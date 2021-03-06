Recall petition for David City mayor is deplorable

“I think I’ll be on the right side of history. The office of mayor is not what’s important, what’s important is trying to protect our people,” Zavodny told The Banner-Press back in November. “This was the only remedy I could see to address it quickly. We’re in trouble and people want to ignore, just call names. I’ll take whatever grief I get.”

The petition also doesn’t really hold much weight. It fails to recognize that because the mandate was done by executive order, there were no penalties for not following it. Wearing a mask in David City for the time the order was in effect, unlike other cities around the world, was a complete choice. So what did he make you do?

Yes, businesses in David City likely struggled in 2020. But, they weren’t alone. Businesses in nearby Schuyler, Columbus, Lincoln, Omaha, New York, Los Angeles, all over the entire world, struggled. People struggled.

It’s a pandemic.

One singular person cannot be blamed for the pandemic. The only people who should be getting blamed are the ones who aren’t taking the advice of medical professionals and not taking COVID-19 seriously.

Zavodny is currently in his third four-year term as mayor, with his current term set to end in 2022.