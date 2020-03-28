We must fight this together

The sad thing is we have no idea when this is going to end, BUT we’re certain it will once again take all of us working together. So, do your part. Quarantine and practice social distancing as much as you can. Wash your hands regularly, use carry-out and delivery services to support local businesses and avoid going out in general if you don’t need to be.

Most importantly, don’t be naïve to think you’re entitled to ignore what’s happening around the country. You may be OK if you were to contract this illness, but with the death toll rising by the day, you could potentially spread it to someone who might NOT be OK. We MUST “flatten the curve,” and it doesn’t work if everyone is not willing to do so.

Meanwhile, The Columbus Telegram will continue to do its part. We, too, are practicing social distancing, and in the case of our newsroom, are working remotely. We have closed our lobby to the public.

Our newsroom, despite the challenges of working remotely, is committed to providing essential information and community developments in print and on our website, columbustelegram.com. If you have a story ideas for us, email it to news@columbustelegram.com.

This too shall pass – but only if all of us do our part.

