A vote FOR community building is a vote for growth

Please support of the Columbus Community Building which will be voted upon in the November elections.

Our community has seen tremendous growth in new facilities built to serve our residents. The Quality of Life Committee has worked diligently to achieve the new East Central District Health Department, the Columbus Wellness Center, and the Columbus High School STEM wing. Voting FOR the Columbus Community Building is the final piece to the Quality of Life puzzle.

We all saw the need for resources, technology, and internet access with the COVID shutdown. For many, the Columbus Public library is their lifeline to these services. The Arts Council will have a prominent, multi-use space in the community building in which to enrich and educate our community regarding fine arts. The Children’s Museum will be a new asset of hands on experiences and play based learning. Housing City Hall will enhance public service offerings and increase efficiencies.

Your FOR vote does not mean new taxes. This vote allows the City to issue bonds, to be paid with existing sales tax money approved in 2016 for Library and Cultural facilities – the Columbus Community Building project and the completed Police and Fire facilities. Money is already being collected and needs community approval to spend on its intended purpose.