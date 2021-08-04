A way to improve the Plunge

The Pawnee Plunge is a great place to spend the day. I appreciate all the work of those who manage the park and protect the patrons. But honestly, can there be a way to allow pre-filled water bottles to enter the park? Or perhaps to provide cold (as opposed to lukewarm) water from a fountain? Or possibly to install fountains equipped with a bottle-filling station? Or maybe provide complimentary ice for the lukewarm fountain water, rather than charging a quarter a cup?

Water is one of the best things we can do for our bodies, especially when outdoors in the summer sun. It is frustrating that patrons are told to dump their water bottles before entry to the park and then must either pay for drinking water from the concession stand or drink warmish water from a fountain. Of course, there is always that 25-cent cup of ice that melts momentarily in lukewarm water.

I’m sure there is a reason for the rule, and I am guessing it is either profiting off thirst or to keep alcohol from entering the park. However, it does not seem too much to ask to carry my own water in for hydration while enjoying The Plunge.

Tina Schumacher

Columbus

