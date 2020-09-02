Bolz cares about family finances, health

Since 2010 Jeff Fortenberry (aka "the congressman from Louisiana") has reliably voted against affordable healthcare access and consumer protections for Nebraska families. He voted against the Affordable Care Act's provisions to protect Nebraskans from being kicked off their health insurance for a pre-existing condition.

He voted against future funding for Medicare, jeopardizing access to healthcare for thousands of Nebraska seniors. Despite his voting record, he now claims to be quite concerned about healthcare as a topic. But his ideas are little more than political double speak rooted in the tired ideology of bootstrap pulling and "personal responsibility." Kate Bolz, a public servant, born and raised in Nebraska, will vote to improve your access to affordable healthcare, protect you from being kicked off your plan for a pre-existing condition, and protect seniors by funding Medicare.