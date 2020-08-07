Bolz comments on China are wrong

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I recently came across an ad about Kate Bolz and her position on China. I’m usually not one to take to ‘political’ style ads, but this one really stuck with me. I was shocked to learn that Bolz thinks Nebraskans should base our economy and way of life on a communist country like China.

Kate Bolz should know very well that the Chinese Communist Party has stolen American ideas and jobs. As a farmer, I know firsthand how China’s trade deals have hurt us. Now every day is a reminder that China’s lies spread a deadly virus that has cost lives and jobs in our communities.

Bolz should be ashamed of her comments. I believe Bolz should publicly explain these dangerous remarks and apologize. Nebraskans deserve better.

Reid Preston, Lyons

