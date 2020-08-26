Bolz understands importance of post office for rural Americans

I am a senior citizen who lives in Lincoln. How the Post Office's loss personally affects me is not Congressman Fortenberry's concern because I have written Congressman Fortenberry two letters with no response. It seems that since Congressman Fortenberry voted to cripple the Postal Service's finances years ago, but now conveniently says he's a supporter with an election coming up. The Congressman should know that people who use the post office include older people, people with short- or long-term disabilities, who are ill or have compromised immunity issues.
Kate Bolz grew up in rural Nebraska. She knows how the loss of the Post Office will affect rural Americans. She will be far better informed to represent rural and urban citizens than someone who came from Louisiana and spends most of his time in D.C.
Kathryn Speicher
Lincoln
