Bolz understands importance of post office for rural Americans

I am a senior citizen who lives in Lincoln. How the Post Office's loss personally affects me is not Congressman Fortenberry's concern because I have written Congressman Fortenberry two letters with no response. It seems that since Congressman Fortenberry voted to cripple the Postal Service's finances years ago, but now conveniently says he's a supporter with an election coming up. The Congressman should know that people who use the post office include older people, people with short- or long-term disabilities, who are ill or have compromised immunity issues.