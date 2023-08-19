Freedom to choose belongs to the people

The “Animal Law & Policy Program” at Harvard Law School recently created and publicly published a legislative analysis of the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act. I feel the information in this PDF is of utmost importance to every Nebraskan because this act has a chance of being passed in Congress with enormous negative consequences of destroying 13 pre-existing Nebraska laws (page 80 in the PDF).

Nine of these laws withhold the importance of preventing zoonotic diseases and pest prevention of invasive species; two are for market support; one for sustainability and one to keep salvia as a controlled narcotic substance in our state.

Most recently, I understand the introduction of this act is in response to California’s Proposition 12 to not purchase pigs from “extreme confinement” suppliers AKA Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation/Factory Farms.

I empathize with animal farmers as they are faced with a market challenge never quite seen before as people become more informed and care about the animals that are being raised for food. It can seem like a huge financial setback for an animal farmer to adapt to these always changing market demands. However, this is all part of living in a “Country of the Free.”

I feel it’s extremely important for us to remember that freedom to choose belongs to the people, to each and every individual state in which people reside, and absolutely not part of federal government control, which would be enacted if this EATS Act successfully passes in Congress. view the PDF at: bit.ly/3KLxqQc

Robert A. Rieck Jr.

Lincoln