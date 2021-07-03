Columbus Lions does good work

Helping Those in Need

Did you know that 57 percent of the U.S. population wears glasses? And that increases to more than 90 percent of people in their fifties and older. That is a lot of used eyeglasses! Did you also know that estimates for the number of poor people worldwide who need eyeglasses are startling?

The World Health Organization reports approximately 517 million people in developing countries are visually impaired because they do not have access to corrective treatment. I challenge anyone to identify an organization that pairs these two facts together better than the Lions Club.

Columbus Lions collect used glasses and deliver them to a Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center for sorting and distribution. Once cleaned and categorized by prescription, the glasses are distributed, free of charge, to people in need in developing counties. The Lions also collect used hearing aids that are donated to the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing where they are reconditioned and provided to adult Nebraska residents who demonstrate financial need. So where can you drop off your used glasses and hearing aids? Look for Lions’ collection boxes or buckets throughout the city.