Columbus schools are stronger together

Back in the spring, many of our schools were struggling with the pressure of remote learning. Everyone associated with schools lost that sense of community that runs through our buildings. From that feeling, we made the commitment that “Stronger Together” would be our motto for the 2020-2021 school year. What I didn’t know at that time was that motto would resonate with all of our schools in Columbus.

Over the last few months, I have had the privilege to work closely with Mr. Troy Loeffelholz and Mr. Aaron Plas, as we tried to navigate the unknown of COVID-19. What came from this cooperation was a greater appreciation of each other and the challenges that each of us face.

As a group utilizing the guidance of Mrs. Larianne Polk at ESU7 and Mr. Chuck Sepers at ECDHD, we have found a way to keep our kids and staff in school in a safe way. I am grateful for the assistance that each of them have provided to make sure Columbus stays Stronger Together.

Jeff Ohnoutka

Scotus Central Catholic president

