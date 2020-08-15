Congressman Fortenberry is a leader during COVID - 19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sometimes elected leaders can get away with saying one thing and doing another, but when it really matters, folks will know if they showed up to help. COVID-19 put Nebraska leaders to the test and it’s safe to say that Congressman Jeff Fortenberry stepped up when we needed him most.

From the start, Jeff made himself available to speak to our neighbors, friends, and families by hosting multiple tele-town halls. I joined one of these phone calls and learned about the funding and resources Congress secured for our nurses, first responders and hospitals. It was clear that Congress moved quickly to support our health care workers. In a time of anxiety and uncertainty, I felt more at ease hearing directly from Congressman Fortenberry himself.

Some say that crisis reveals leaders, but I think this crisis confirmed what we already know: Jeff Fortenberry puts Nebraska first. The Congressman has my support because he has made it clear that he will always be there for us. Thank you, Congressman.

Ethan Vinson, Columbus

