 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Consider helping Lions Clubs International
0 comments

Consider helping Lions Clubs International

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I believe that a $100 donation to the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) is one of the best investments a person can make.

Why? Today, 253 million individuals are blind or visually impaired. That donation funds two cataract surgeries. Today, more than 800 million people go to bed hungry. That donation funds food for 14 disabled, elderly, low-income, or homeless individuals. Each year, our planet experiences a 15 percent increase in natural disasters. That donation provides immediate relief to four people in the wake of such a disaster. Every day, 245 people die from measles. That donation provides measles vaccinations to 100 kids. Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer. That donation helps purchase equipment that will help diagnose or treat eight children. That donation will also help people living in water-stressed areas, people living with diabetes, and children that are victims of bullying. I challenge anyone to identify a world-wide non-profit origination that touches more lives in so many different arenas than does the Lions Clubs International.

Bob Arp

Columbus

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News