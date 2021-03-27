Consider helping Lions Clubs International

Why? Today, 253 million individuals are blind or visually impaired. That donation funds two cataract surgeries. Today, more than 800 million people go to bed hungry. That donation funds food for 14 disabled, elderly, low-income, or homeless individuals. Each year, our planet experiences a 15 percent increase in natural disasters. That donation provides immediate relief to four people in the wake of such a disaster. Every day, 245 people die from measles. That donation provides measles vaccinations to 100 kids. Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer. That donation helps purchase equipment that will help diagnose or treat eight children. That donation will also help people living in water-stressed areas, people living with diabetes, and children that are victims of bullying. I challenge anyone to identify a world-wide non-profit origination that touches more lives in so many different arenas than does the Lions Clubs International.