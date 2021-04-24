Consider special needs children in new construction

In reading about the children's museum and the playground that is being put in at the golf course in Columbus, I would like people to remember special needs children.
They cannot play on most playgrounds or do some of the activities in children's museums because they are not able to access the equipment because they are in a wheelchair or on crutches or some other disability. I would like for the committees to think about making these areas possible for special needs children to enjoy. Thank you.
Susanne Discoe
Columbus