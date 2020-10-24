Disagreeing with CPS and school board members

Many school districts in Nebraska have given parents the option on whether to send their children to school or to keep them home and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here in Columbus, parents don't have a option, you will send your children to school or else.

Therefore, the decision to keep Columbus Schools open until the end of November came as no surprise to me. Unless I woke up in North Korea today, the superintendent and the School Board work for the parents, grandparents and the citizens of Columbus, not the other way around.

I understand many families must work and could not support distant learning; however, others can and would if given a option. Indeed, CPS has decided to roll the dice with the health of your children without, at least, giving parents a choice.

Fifteen years ago, CPS rolled the dice during the 2005 High School renovation that put toxins in air at the High School. CPS could have had the work done when the students were not in school, but decided to save money by having the work done all day. My youngest daughter, Jennifer Lyn Munford, was killed by those toxins. Candace Becher was a educator in 2005 therefore, the deaths and illnesses happened on her watch.