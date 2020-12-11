Enough talk about train crossings

I was reading the Columbus Telegram on Dec. 1, and I couldn't believe what I was reading.

The City of Columbus has three viaducts that go over the railroad tracks. Why are there still complaints about trains blocking the crossings? They can just go to one of the three viaducts and they won't have to worry about how long the train is there. The City is talking about plans - over and under tracks. For crying out loud, this is Columbus, Nebraska, not New York.

Leave the UP alone. Haven't these complainers figured out how to get around blocked crossings? Right now Columbus needs to be looking at putting a viaduct on East 29th for the truckers going to ADM. The complainers downtown can just sit at the crossing if they haven't figured out that all you have to do is go a few blocks and there's a viaduct.

Can't believe you're still talking about this.

Mary Koci, Columbus

