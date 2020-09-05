Farewell message to Pastor Klatt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With all the members of Peace Lutheran Church, it is with mixed emotions that I heard the news that Pastor Michael Klatt will be leaving Columbus to minister to the people of his home congregation in Minnesota. I am happy for him, but he will be greatly missed, not only by the members of Peace Lutheran Church, but by so many members of the Columbus community.

Pastor Klatt has that special ability to make anyone and everyone feel at home in his presence. His friendly smile has always made me feel welcome. I’ve had the privilege of hearing him preach at funerals, weddings and other special occasions, and was always touched by his sincerity and love for the Lord.

As pastors, we have the special privilege of getting to know people in a way in which most others cannot. Parishioners often share their crosses, trials, worries and concerns, even the secrets of their lives which they thought they could never share with another human being, and in so doing, form special relationships with their pastor. For this reason, when a pastor leaves a parish to move on to another, it’s a wrenching experience both for the pastor and for parishioners. It is also a difficult time for a new pastor to come into a parish, adjust to new surroundings, and for parishioners to build up that same kind of trust and confidence they had with their former pastor.