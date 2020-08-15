Future can include move away from animal protein

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rogelio Munoz Calderon, 27 years at Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City, died at age 53 from complications of coronavirus, leaving behind 5 children.

In a news article in Forbes "over 10,000 Tyson Foods meat processing employees have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began."

In a civilized world, no one (usually a minority) should be made to feel the only employment they can get is employment the majority of people (usually the privileged) wouldn't even consider doing (slaughterhouse work).

Before you easily resort to the defense 'this is the way it has been for a long time' or 'somebody has to do it,' please realize the world is always changing. Sometimes the good consequences from change can embrace animals (domestic & wild), the environment (land, air, and water), and what most people could agree to focus on -- the quality and health of human life.