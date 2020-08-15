Future can include move away from animal protein

Rogelio Munoz Calderon, 27 years at Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City, died at age 53 from complications of coronavirus, leaving behind 5 children.
In a news article in Forbes "over 10,000 Tyson Foods meat processing employees have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began."
In a civilized world, no one (usually a minority) should be made to feel the only employment they can get is employment the majority of people (usually the privileged) wouldn't even consider doing (slaughterhouse work).
Before you easily resort to the defense 'this is the way it has been for a long time' or 'somebody has to do it,' please realize the world is always changing. Sometimes the good consequences from change can embrace animals (domestic & wild), the environment (land, air, and water), and what most people could agree to focus on -- the quality and health of human life.
So while you fight for the meat processing plant workers to have significantly improved safety procedures at their place of employment in response to COVID-19, please also consider being an instrument to create a different future. A future where this kind of work will not be labeled one of the most dangerous jobs, or a job with increased amounts of PTSD lending to substance abuse and domestic violence. You can do this by transitioning away from animal proteins, and replacing with plant-based proteins.
"Plant-based protein is growing almost, at this point, a little faster than animal-based, so I think the migration may continue in that direction."~Tyson CEO Tom Hayes
Robert Allen Rieck Jr, Lincoln
