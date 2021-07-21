Governor’s misinformation campaign on ‘30 x 30 Plan’

The conservation goals in the 30 x 30 plan are no more ambitious that those in the New Innovation Initiative. The recognition by both the former and current Secretaries of Agriculture for the need to conserve more land should be seen as a unifying aspiration, especially since these policies are grounded on voluntary signup of private property owners. There is no taking. The United States is already conserving 12% of its land through the benefit of existing programs such as the Conservation Reserve Program--the result of bipartisan legislation that appropriately pays farmers to remove marginal cropland from production, and/or enhanced conservation practices on our nation’s working lands. Expanding conservation acreage far above 12% is likely to require additional policies that go beyond increasing the investment in land set aside programs. That is why the Biden administration promised the details of the 30 x 30 plan would be…hammered out through stakeholder input.

As an elected official, the governor has an opportunity to educate and to help shape public opinion for the good of all Nebraskans. That opportunity carries with it an obligation to be honest and do no harm. We believe the governor is failing his leadership obligations with his misleading campaign against 30 x 30. He may realize political advantages by needlessly stirring up anger and fostering division, but the rest of us in Nebraska will almost certainly lose from his gains.

Although a large share of our nation’s land has individual owners, what happens on that land affects every American—a sentiment popularly expressed in Woodie Guthrie’s lyrics of “This Land is our Land.” As such our society has an obligation to invest in our lands to help those with title or lease adopt practices that reduce runoff, conserve soil, promote wildlife, and--yes, dare we production, and/or enhance conservation practices on our nation’s working lands say--sequester carbon dioxide. How much conservation? What policies will get us there? These are all questions that Secretary Vilsack, like Secretary Perdue before him, has pledged to answer by honoring the voices of those who own and tend the land. The Governor’s misinformation campaign threatens not only the level of conservation we might achieve, but it also creates an atmosphere of resentment that will discourage the participation of the very people most needed at the table to arrive at a workable solution—Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers, who are the true stewards of the land.

