HCQ should be available in the U.S.

The ban on the availability of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for the treatment/prevention of COVID-19 should be lifted immediately. HCQ has been used for decades as a safe and effective treatment for such disorders a malaria, lupus, restless leg syndrome and others. It's even available over the counter in many countries around the world, yet U.S. physicians can't even prescribe it.

The principle cause for the ban is a study which appeared in two of the world's most prestigious medical journals:

LANCET (from the UK) and the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The study's author concluded that HCQ was not effective in treating COVID-19 and was unsafe. This study influenced governments of several nations,including the US, to not only ban the drug, but additionally it resulted in the suspension of clinical trials including those overseen by the World Health Organization.