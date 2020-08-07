Helen Raikes has what it takes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I can’t say that watching the Nebraska Legislature on television this summer has been an inspiration. Some of the words I’ve heard have been earnest and wise, but for the most part, my reaction has been: Who elected these people?

Oh, yeah. We did.

Seeing a once-dignified Legislature descend into name-calling, obscene hand gestures and Yertle the Turtle idiocies is painful. What we might not notice are those who don’t light verbal firecrackers, but who add to the dysfunction by putting their brains into neutral and voting pretty much on automatic pilot. Our famously nonpartisan Legislature seems to have become famously nonproductive.

We can do something about it: We can take the time to find out something about those who seek to represent us. It’s fine to give lip service, but do you have what it takes to make things happen in a contentious legislative body? It takes having good ideas, doing your homework, being able to state your case well, knowing how to persuade others.

Helen Raikes has all of that and more. She’s a staunch advocate for agriculture, strong schools and vibrant rural communities. She’s smart enough and savvy enough to hold her own in the rough and tumble of lawmaking. District 23 could become part of the solution when the Legislature gets back together again in January.

Kathleen Rutledge, Garland

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0