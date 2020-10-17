In support of the Columbus Building Project

If you love downtown Columbus, this type of anchor project is key to its future.

We already have the funding source. This vote gives the City permission to issue bonds to pay for the project and the library, children’s museum and arts portions would be paid with the sales tax approved by voters for this purpose in 2016. Those funds can’t be used for another purpose – they were approved by voters for this project.

And why is the timing perfect for this project? First, the interest rate environment makes this a great time to take on a building project. Since construction costs continue to rise, issuing bonds to pay for the project may actually save money compared to waiting until enough sales tax has accumulated to pay cash. Second, that “Quality of Life Centers” collaboration ends Dec. 31st and that brings a deadline for the four projects to have completed their fundraising. If we meet that deadline, we’re going to bring significant outside financial resources to Columbus.

Columbus and greater Nebraska has a unique window of opportunity to attract people to fill jobs, build businesses, and continue to grow our community. Projects like this signal to those folks that Columbus is a place that’s moving forward and providing the amenities they expect. The time is now, the funding is in place, the plan is fiscally sound.