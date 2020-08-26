 Skip to main content
It's time for a change in Washington
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It's time for a change in Washington

I firmly believe It's time for a change in Washington.

For over a decade, Jeff Fortenberry has voted against his constituents' interests by repeatedly supporting bills that would privatize social security and increase prescription drugs' cost. It's time we send someone to Washington with Nebraska values, like Kate Bolz. Kate grew up on her family's farm. She recently helped passed one of the most significant tax cuts in Nebraska's history.

I hope you'll join me in supporting her in November.

Brad Brooks

Norfolk

