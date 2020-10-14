 Skip to main content
Kate Bolz needs to do more than listen
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Kate Bolz needs to do more than listen

We see it on the news every night— violence and rioting, smashed windows and burning small businesses. It happens in big cities like New York and Seattle, and in smaller towns like Kenosha. I’m constantly afraid that this unrest will come to my home, my street, our communities. Now is the time for strong and effective leadership that seeks to bring us together. And I haven’t seen that from Kate Bolz, my senator.

The activists always seem to say “silence is violence” and, to an extent, they’ve got something right. The silence of Democratic leaders in regards to the riots is deafening and only causing more pain. Senator Bolz claims she spoke out by referencing a legislative blog, but that post is meaningless. Nowhere does she call for an end to violence or offer any defense of our law enforcement officers. All it says is that she “listened”. That’s not enough-- now is a time for action. She’s just like the do-nothing Democrats in Washington who have turned a blind eye to all of this and let their own cities burn.

Nebraskans, and all Americans, need to hold their leaders accountable. If Kate Bolz won’t stand up for the safety of our families, and our communities here in Nebraska, I don’t think she’ll do it in Washington.

Fanchon Blythe, Lincoln

