Kudos to 1C

What a joy to read the article "1C packs 60,000 meals for Haiti" on the front page of the Telegram last week! Thank you Tim Oberdieck, Pastor Jim Thelen and the 200 volunteers who showed up to pack the meals for shipment. Also, thanks to all who donated so generously to make this endeavor possible. It's so refreshing to read good news at a time when most of the news on TV and in newspapers is bad news about wars, crime, natural disasters and politicians fighting against each other rather than working together for the good of the country.

Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the world. I will never forget one man told me some years ago about this mission trip to Haiti. He was distributing small bags of rice along with dried beef and vegetables to school children to take home to their families. As each child stepped forward, he placed a small bag in each hand. The children were ecstatic with joy. When he placed the two bags into one little boy's hands, the boy began to cry. When my friend asked why he was crying, he answered, "It's not my turn to eat today." His family was so poor, the boys got a small bowl of rice on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the girls got to eat on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and sometimes on Sunday everyone got to eat.

One another occasion, I was hosting a missionary from India for a week. Looking at a map of India in the World Atlas, he mentioned that he grew up in the "rich part of India." I asked him one morning while we were having breakfast if they always had enough to eat.

He paused and was quiet for a minute, then said: "I can never remember having enough to eat. We were always hungry! I remember my mother sometimes scraping the little bit of food she had on her plate onto our plates so we would have a little more and she ate nothing."

I've never forgotten those two statements. We are so blessed living in the United States, but what is so sad is the fact that we take all of our blessings so much for granted, don't appreciate what we have and always want more.

Thanks to all of you folks at 1C for carrying out the Gospel message of Jesus, "When I was hungry, you gave me to eat... Whatsoever you do to the least of my people, that you do unto me!" (Matthew 25:30-40)

I hope that all who have read the article about your efforts will pause for a moment, realize how blessed we are and be grateful to God for all that we have.

Fr. Joe Miksch

Pastor of St. Isidore Catholic Church

