Letter -- Bob Arp

The Nebraska Lions Foundation has two Mobile Screening Units (MSUs) that conduct state required vision and hearing screenings in schools. Through the end of February of the current school year, the two MSU’s have screened 36,770 students and 317 adults for a total of 37,017 screenings. During February alone, the MSUs covered 25 schools on 19 screening dates. The screenings identified 645 vision issues and 246 hearing issues in students. In one of those schools, we learned that two children we identified with hearing issues last year now have hearing aids. Both tested with severe hearing loss and now both have Cochlear Implants. The year before, our screening of a kindergarten student revealed that the student was blind in one eye. Nebraska Lions are proud to realize that what we do leads to such significant outcomes. Please consider being a part of these amazing stories. Consider becoming a Lion.