Letter to the editor: Out of touch

Senator Mike Moser dropped some wisdom on the floor of the Nebraska Unicameral on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, on how to build wealth. Stop renting, he said, and buy a house, and also open an Ameritrade account and start investing. I am sure Nebraska’s working families appreciate his words of wisdom as they struggle to pay rent, buy groceries, pay utilities, pay for healthcare and just sit on all their extra income while not knowing what to do with it. Senator Moser proved he is woefully out of touch with average Nebraskans and should be voted out at the very next opportunity.