Letter to the editor: Talking LB1001

The Nebraska legislature is currently considering a bill, LB1001, that would require asking Nebraska's teachers to sacrifice their in-service days and much-needed breaks. This is abysmal and would lead to a further shortage of teachers in an already incredibly stressful time for all of us.

In-service days provide teachers with sorely needed planning days for an ever-changing lessons plan, which would negatively affect both teachers and students. Teachers work tirelessly day in and out, often without additional pay to ensure their students get what they need in the classroom. Often, teachers are tasked with many things, including a calendar of monthly or semester events, including their break periods and in-service days in advance so that affected parents can plan accordingly.

Senator Steve Erdman is wrong on this issue, and teachers need support from the state more than ever as we all trudge through this pandemic. On behalf of all teachers in and out of Nebraska, I urge Senator Mike Moser to please vote NO on LB1001. Teachers across Nebraska would thank him.

Jen Cleary

Columbus

