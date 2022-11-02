Letter to the editor

Rethinking your diet consequences

I'd like to believe, most people agree there are consequences to everything we say and do. As you are reading this, you are going to make a decision on whether this information has thoughtful truths you can agree with based on what I say and how I present it. My intent is to elicit critical thinking in readers to help them understand other legit perspectives.

Nebraska is known for its farmers contributions being passed down from one generation to another all having the positive "intent" of being part of a system feeding the world. However, as we grow as a civilization and have readily available science supported information, we can see the negative "impact" of many of these systems. These systems only benefit the "taste senses" of a select few in relationship to the worldwide scope. Thich Nhat Hanh said "Every day 40,000 children in the world die for lack of food. We who overeat in the West, who are feeding grains to animals to make meat, are eating the flesh of those children."

In my opinion, growing genetically modified monocrops of corn and soy to feed only animals, rather than growing grains, vegetables and fruits for human consumption, is selfishly inefficient as understood reading IOP Science.

As a society, we teach our children to be responsible for their actions and efficient with their money, yet just because we have historically been farming animals we severely neglect to question if it makes "World sense" for a growing human population. As responsible adult humans, I feel we need to practice what we preach by objectively studying all the things we currently do and be willing to question their validity moving toward the life and world we want to create in harmony with the interest of everyone in the whole world!

Robert Rieck Jr.

Lincoln